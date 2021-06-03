Alberta reports sixth straight day of under 500 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta has reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

There were 296 additional infections found on Thursday, following new case counts of 410 on Wednesday, 209 on Tuesday, 263 on Monday, 391 on Sunday, and 406 on Saturday. There were 512 cases reported last Friday, May 28.

The number of active cases in the province has decreased by 474 since Wednesday, to 5,831.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have lowered as well, to 411. This is a decrease of 24 people from the previous day. Of those in hospital, 120 Albertans are in intensive care.

Five deaths related to the virus have been added to the provincial tally over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,236.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 228,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 220,357 individuals now recovered.

There have been 2,888,005 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta as of June 2, and 429,489 people are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.