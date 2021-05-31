Alberta reports 263 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations decline

Alberta reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and there are now 7,646 active COVID-19 infections in the province.

This comes after case counts continued to decline over the weekend. There were 391 COVID-19 cases found on Sunday, and 406 new infections were reported on Saturday.

Hospitalizations due to the virus lowered to 439, a decrease of seven people since Sunday. This includes 133 individuals currently in intensive care.

Five additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,227.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has reported 227,509 confirmed cases of the virus, with 217,636 of those now recovered.

As of May 30, 2,781,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 391,175 Albertans are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

Alberta moves into Stage 1 of the Open for Summer Plan on Tuesday, which allows outdoor patio dining at restaurants, personal and wellness services can reopen, and the number of attendees permitted at funerals, weddings, and outdoor gatherings increases.

Additionally, outdoor physical, performance, and recreation activities are allowed for all ages, and outdoor youth sports, performance, and recreation training are permitted, in distanced groups of up to 10 people.

With over 60% of the province’s population having received one dose of the vaccine, and hospitalizations under 500 and declining, Alberta is on track to move into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on June 10.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is expected to give a live update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon.