Alberta reports under 300 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Alberta found 209 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, after reporting 263 new infections on Monday.

Tuesday’s new case count brings the number of active infections in the province down to 6,771.

There are currently 438 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, a decrease of one from Monday’s number of hospitalizations. This includes 127 individuals in intensive care.

One new death related to COVID-19 has been reported over the last 24 hours, raising Alberta’s death toll to 2,228.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has had 227,718 confirmed cases of the virus, with 218,719 individuals now recovered.

The province moved into Stage 1 of its Open for Summer Plan on Tuesday, allowing outdoor patio dining and personal and wellness services to reopen, increased retail capacity, and more attendees at funerals, weddings, and outdoor social gatherings.

Outdoor physical, performance, and recreation activities are also permitted again, for distanced groups of up to 10 people.

Also on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced that the province was expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout program, with those who received their first dose of the vaccine in March now able to schedule their second dose.

Those who received their first dose in April can schedule their next shot beginning June 14, and individuals who were vaccinated in May can start booking appointments to receive their second shot on June 28.

As of May 31, there have been 2,811,168 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, and 397,209 individuals have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.