Alberta sees slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 410 new infections reported

Alberta reported 410 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after two consecutive days of finding under 300 new daily infections.

The province discovered 209 cases on Tuesday, and there were 263 new infections reported on Monday.

Today’s case count brings the total number of active infections in Alberta to 6,305.

There are currently 435 Albertans in hospital due to the virus. This remains below the province’s benchmark of “500 hospitalizations and declining” that is required before it moves into the next stage of the Open for Summer Plan to ease public health restrictions.

Of those in hospital, there are 122 individuals in intensive care.

Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, putting the number of deaths due to the virus at 2,231.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 228,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 219,592 individuals now recovered.

As of June 1, 406,712 Albertans are fully immunized against the virus with two doses of vaccine. There have been a total of 2,841,779 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province.