Under 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta for fourth day this week

Alberta reported 170 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making it the fourth time this week that under 200 new infections have been found.

On Thursday, there were 178 additional cases reported, with 313 cases on Wednesday, 139 new infections on Tuesday, and 127 found on Monday.

Hospitalizations are now under 300, with a decrease of 10 from Thursday. There are currently 296 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, including 79 people in intensive care.

The province saw a decline of 281 active cases since Thursday, and the number of active infections in Alberta sits at 3,529.

Over the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased to 2,265, with three new deaths reported.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 230,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta. Of those, 224,325 are now recovered.

There were 634,774 individuals fully immunized against the virus as of June 9, and a total of 3,215,144 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.