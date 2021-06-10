Here's everything that's allowed to reopen in Alberta today
Alberta moved into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Thursday, June 10, allowing for the easing of a number of restrictions across the province.
After Premier Jason Kenney announced the Open for Summer Plan on May 26, Alberta quickly moved into Stage 1 of the strategy, with some restrictions lifting on June 1.
The reopening plan uses a combination of hospitalization and vaccination benchmarks to determine when to move into each stage.
Alberta is able to begin Stage 2 two weeks after 60% of eligible individuals had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and as long as hospitalizations remained below 500 and declining. The province had hit both of these benchmarks by May 28.
Two weeks after 70% of all eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, the province could move into Stage 3 of the reopening plan, at which point all public health restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor gatherings.
“With more than 67% of eligible Albertans vaccinated with a first dose, a fully reopened Alberta is within our sight,” said Premier Kenney in a news release. “We are putting the worst of this pandemic behind us for good and moving into a bright summer and an even brighter future.”
Stage 3 could come into effect in late June or early July.
Here’s everything that you can do in Alberta starting on Thursday:
Gatherings
Outdoor social gathering attendee limits increase to allow up to 20 people, with physical distancing in effect.
Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted.
Up to 20 people are permitted at funeral services, both indoors and outdoors. Funeral receptions are permitted outdoors only.
Wedding ceremonies may have up to 20 people, indoors and outdoors. Wedding receptions are allowed outdoors only.
Places of worship are permitted to have in-person attendee numbers of up to one-third of the fire code occupancy.
Outdoor public gatherings such as concerts and festivals can have up to 150 attendees, while outdoor facilities with fixed seating (such as grandstands) are permitted to have up to one-third of the venue’s seated capacity.
Dining
Restaurants can seat up to six people per table, indoors or outdoors.
Dining parties are no longer restricted to members of the same household, however, physical distancing and other restrictions still apply.
Retail
Retail locations are allowed to have up to one-third occupancy, as long as employees and customers can maintain the ability to distance.
Sports and fitness
Gyms and fitness studios can open for solo and drop-in activities and indoor fitness classes, with three-metre distancing in effect.
Indoor recreation facilities (such as rec centres and arenas) are allowed to reopen at one-third occupancy.
Indoor and outdoor sports may resume with no restrictions.
Youth activities
Youth activities such as day camps, overnight camps, and play centres can resume with restrictions.
Youth sports are allowed to resume with no restrictions, both indoors and outdoors.
Attractions and services
Indoor entertainment and amenities like casinos, cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, and libraries can reopen at one-third occupancy.
Personal and wellness services are allowed to offer walk-in service again.
School and work
Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning.
The work-from-home order is lifted; however, it is still recommended to work from home when possible.
It’s important to note that, under Stage 2, physical distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.