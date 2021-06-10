Here's everything that's allowed to reopen in Alberta today

Alberta moved into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Thursday, June 10, allowing for the easing of a number of restrictions across the province.

After Premier Jason Kenney announced the Open for Summer Plan on May 26, Alberta quickly moved into Stage 1 of the strategy, with some restrictions lifting on June 1.

The reopening plan uses a combination of hospitalization and vaccination benchmarks to determine when to move into each stage.

Alberta is able to begin Stage 2 two weeks after 60% of eligible individuals had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and as long as hospitalizations remained below 500 and declining. The province had hit both of these benchmarks by May 28.

Two weeks after 70% of all eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, the province could move into Stage 3 of the reopening plan, at which point all public health restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor gatherings.

“With more than 67% of eligible Albertans vaccinated with a first dose, a fully reopened Alberta is within our sight,” said Premier Kenney in a news release. “We are putting the worst of this pandemic behind us for good and moving into a bright summer and an even brighter future.”

Stage 3 could come into effect in late June or early July.

Here’s everything that you can do in Alberta starting on Thursday: