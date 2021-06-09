Alberta sees slight rise in new COVID-19 cases ahead of Stage 2 reopening

After two days of reporting new case counts under 200, Alberta found 313 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

The province saw 139 new infections on Tuesday and 127 on Monday, following four days of new case counts in the 200s.

This rise in new infections comes the day before Alberta moves into Stage 2 of its Open for Summer Plan, which involves the easing of some public health restrictions and reopening a number of attractions and activities.

Including today’s cases, there are currently 4,204 active infections in the province. The testing positivity rate sits at 3.6%.

The province saw a decrease of 7 people in hospital since Tuesday, and there are now 329 individuals hospitalized due to the virus. This includes 83 Albertans in intensive care.

Alberta’s death toll rose to 2,256 on Wednesday, with five new deaths related to COVID-19 reported over the last 24 hours.

The province has had 229,771 confirmed cases of the virus over the course of the pandemic. Of these, 223,311 are now recovered.

There have been 3,157,862 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta as of June 8, and 598,139 individuals are now fully immunized.