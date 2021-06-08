Alberta reports under 200 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

There are currently 336 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, a decrease of 15 from Monday’s number of hospitalizations. This includes 85 individuals in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, there were three new deaths related to COVID-19 reported, raising Alberta’s death toll to 2,251.

Including Tuesday’s COVID-19 case count, the total number of active infections in Alberta now sits at 4,431. The province’s testing positivity rate was 4.2%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has had 229,458 confirmed cases of the virus, with 222,776 infections now recovered.

As of June 7, there have been 3,123,226 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, and 573,211 individuals have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.