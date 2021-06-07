Alberta reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since October 2020

There were 127 additional cases of COVID-19 found in Alberta on Monday, the lowest number since 97 new infections were reported on October 2, 2020.

This comes after several weeks of new daily case counts declining in Alberta, and the province reported daily infection counts in the 200s six out of seven days last week.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta is sitting at 4,707, and the province’s testing positivity rate is approximately 4%.

There are now 351 individuals in hospital due to the virus, including 94 Albertans in intensive care.

Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, putting the province’s death toll at 2,248.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has had 229,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 222,364 are recovered.

As of June 6, there have been 3,084,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, and 545,853 Albertans are fully immunized against the virus.

The province expects to move into Stage 2 of its Open for Summer Plan on Thursday, June 10, which comes two weeks after the benchmark of 60% of eligible Albertans having been vaccinated, with 500 hospitalizations and declining.

On June 10, we will be lifting some restrictions according to Stage 2 of our Open for Summer Plan. In order for this to be successful, we must all continue to limit transmission of COVID-19 through masking, distancing & following all health public measures in effect. (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 7, 2021

Stage 2 includes the easing of some public health restrictions, and reopening a number of venues and activities. This includes movie theatres, libraries, gyms, indoor and outdoor sports, and more. Additionally, outdoor social gatherings will be allowed to have up to 20 physically distanced attendees.

Two weeks after 70% of all eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the province could move into Stage 3 of the reopening plan, at which point all public health restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.