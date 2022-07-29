A period of sizzling hot weather has forced records that have stood for 88 years in Alberta to fall as the province continues to endure high heat.

Heat records in parts of Alberta fell on Thursday, as a vast portion of the province swelters under high temperatures.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a weather summary of the records that were shattered yesterday thanks to “an upper ridge over Alberta that brought above normal temperatures to the province.”

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on July 28, 2022:

Athabasca Area (Athabasca AGCM)

New record of 31.2

Old record of 30.6 set in 1939

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Barrhead Area (Barrhead CS)

New record of 32.1

Old record of 31.1 set in 1939

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge Area (Beaverlodge RCS)

New record of 34.0

Old record of 29.4 set in 1937

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area (Bow Valley)

New record of 33.9

Old record of 33.5 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton Area (Breton Plots)

New record of 30.6

Old record of 28.1 set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Edmonton Area (Edmonton Blatchford)

New record of 32.0

Old record of 31.3 set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edson Area (Edson Climate)

New record of 33.5

Old record of 30.6 set in 1939

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Fort Mcmurray Area (Fort McMurray CS)

New record of 33.7

Old record of 33.4 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Grande Prairie Area (Grande Prairie A)

New record of 35.2

Old record of 30.6 set in 1934

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek Area (Hendrickson Creek)

New record of 30.3

Old record of 27.5 set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Highvale Area (Tomahawk AGDM)

New record of 30.6

Old record of 28.1 set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper Area (Jasper Warden)

New record of 34.9

Old record of 33.2 set in 1996

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Mildred Lake Area (Mildred Lake)

New record of 33.9

Old record of 31.8 set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Nordegg Area (Nordegg CS)

New record of 32.3

Old record of 31.0 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Peace River Area (Peace River A)

New record of 34.8

Old record of 34.4 set in 1934

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Red Earth Creek Area (Red Earth)

New record of 35.1

Old record of 31.2 set in 2018

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Slave Lake Area (Slave Lake RCS)

New record of 33.5

Old record of 30.6 set in 1937

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Sundre Area (Sundre A)

New record of 30.0

Old record of 29.7 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Waterton Park Area (Waterton Park Gate)

New record of 32.7

Old record of 32.3 set in 2007

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

The ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

The City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton are both under heat warning as of 3 pm Friday, July 29, along with numerous areas in the province.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.