Pump drop: Alberta gas prices are set to dip slightly tomorrow

Thursday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service is forecasting prices will drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Calgary and Edmonton will drop by approximately two cents per litre to $1.529 and $1.489, respectively, on March 28.

The price of premium fuel and diesel in YEG and YYC is also forecast to drop by two cents per litre along with the price of diesel.

You better fill up while you can still save some extra cash, with a spike of seven cents per litre on the horizon thanks to Alberta’s fuel tax being fully reinstated and the federal government increasing the carbon tax on the same day.

Alberta has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, with the highest prices tomorrow being in Victoria at $1.989 and Vancouver at $2.039. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until tomorrow. We have got to save as much coin as possible before the Easter long weekend!