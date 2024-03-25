Fill up now: Gas prices in Alberta set to spike next week

It’s no April Fool’s Day joke: gas prices are set to spike in Alberta next week, climbing a little over seven cents per litre.

Alberta’s fuel tax is scheduled to be fully reinstated to 13 cents per litre beginning on April 1. It has been sitting at 9 cents per litre since January.

On that same day, the federal government will be increasing the carbon tax to more than 17 cents per litre of gas and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas, according to the Canadian Tax Payers Federation.

The combined total increase Albertans can expect to see at the pumps is just over seven cents per litre.

“Alberta’s government is committed to following through with the rate schedule we laid out for the fuel tax relief program last year,” said President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner in a news release last week regarding the Province’s move to reinstate its fuel tax.

“When oil prices go back up, the fuel tax rate will come back down. If oil prices rise above $79.99 per barrel, the program will kick back in and the fuel tax rate will drop.”

Horner added that the Province will continue to review the fuel tax every quarter and another update will be provided before the end of June.