Money back: Alberta has set a date for when the full fuel tax relief may begin

The Alberta government has announced it has set a date on when it may remove its full provincial fuel tax to help ease gas prices.

Last month Premier Danielle Smith revealed a flurry of inflation relief programs, which included the suspension of the entire provincial fuel tax for at least six months.

The province said in a news release that its new legislation, Alberta’s Affordability Action Plan, is the largest of its kind in Canada, providing $2.8 billion in relief to Albertans and their families, farms, and small businesses.

The province will pause the collection of the full 13-cent provincial fuel tax on

gasoline and diesel between January 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023, regardless of oil price if the new legislation is passed.

After June 2023, Albertans will continue to benefit from fuel tax relief whenever the average

oil prices during each quarter’s determination period are above $80 per barrel, according to

the current staged approach.

Back in April, the Alberta government suspended the gas tax collection, reducing the price at the pump by 13 cents per litre as motorists struggled with rising gas prices alongside record-setting inflation.

That reduction was dropped down to 8.5 cents per litre in October due to lower oil prices.

Other inflation help in the new legislation includes $200 in additional electricity rebates from January to April 2023, bringing total electricity relief from July 2022 to April 2023 to $500 and enhancing the current natural gas rebate to provide permanent natural gas price protection.