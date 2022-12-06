The drive-through Christmas lights display at Spruce Meadows reopens in Calgary on December 9 and will be open weekends through January 1.

If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy.

The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 9 to December 18. Then it opens up from Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24. The following weekend it is back to its regular Friday to Sunday schedule with the display open from December 30 to January 1.

And it’s entirely free to drive through.

Holiday spirit seekers can head to Spruce Meadows to view the lights any time from 5 to 10 pm on weekends through the season.

Those who are heading down to Spruce Meadows to enjoy the displays will enter through the Main Gate at Spruce Meadows Way on the east side of Spruce Meadows and exit via Tournament Lane (west side of Spruce Meadows).

This year you can enjoy the lights from your car or you can get out and walk through the displays. The concession tent for hot chocolate, coffee, and treats will be open in Founders Plaza.

The facility’s pond won’t be open for skating this winter season either, but a totally free Christmas light display is more than good enough for us!

When: Fridays to Sundays Starting December 9 (Thursday to Friday, December 22 to 24)

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

With files from Elle McLean