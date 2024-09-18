NewsWeather

Brr! Blast of chilly air will make some Alberta spots drop to freezing soon

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 18 2024, 6:29 pm
Brr! Blast of chilly air will make some Alberta spots drop to freezing soon
Pheelings media/Shutterstock

Grab your comfy sweaters and cozy blankets, Alberta, because some parts of the province are forecast to dip below the freezing mark soon.

A blast of cooler temperatures is on the way, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts. And let’s be real: Alberta is no stranger to cooler temperatures moving in no matter the time of year, like when some areas saw snow last month.

Many spots around the province will dip below the freezing mark during the overnight hours of Friday, September 20, with Jasper looking to be the chilliest ECCC station at -5°C.

Here’s a look at just some of the many spots in Alberta forecast to see freezing temperatures:

Jasper

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Banff

Alberta freezing

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Canmore

Alberta freezing

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Hinton

Alberta freezing

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Nordegg

Environment and Climate Change Canada

For those of us in Edmonton and Calgary, the temperature is definitely dropping, but luckily, it won’t be as drastic as in the more western portions of the province.

Edmonton

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Calgary

Alberta freezing

Environment and Climate Change Canada

With the blast of freezing temperatures on the way, now is a good time to peep our ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta — get out and enjoy it!

If you are already bracing yourself for how the fall season in Alberta might pan out weather-wise, we got you covered on that right here.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop