Grab your comfy sweaters and cozy blankets, Alberta, because some parts of the province are forecast to dip below the freezing mark soon.

A blast of cooler temperatures is on the way, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts. And let’s be real: Alberta is no stranger to cooler temperatures moving in no matter the time of year, like when some areas saw snow last month.

Many spots around the province will dip below the freezing mark during the overnight hours of Friday, September 20, with Jasper looking to be the chilliest ECCC station at -5°C.

Here’s a look at just some of the many spots in Alberta forecast to see freezing temperatures:

You might also like: These Alberta cities have the highest and lowest property taxes

This $12M home is the most expensive for sale in Edmonton right now

A Paramount+ show filming in Calgary just added to its cast

For those of us in Edmonton and Calgary, the temperature is definitely dropping, but luckily, it won’t be as drastic as in the more western portions of the province.

With the blast of freezing temperatures on the way, now is a good time to peep our ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta — get out and enjoy it!

If you are already bracing yourself for how the fall season in Alberta might pan out weather-wise, we got you covered on that right here.