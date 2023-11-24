So much sunshine: Alberta is forecasted to be WAY warmer than Ontario next week

Alberta has seen a wildly mild November, and a blast of cold air taking aim at Canada will miss the province, taking aim at Ontario and much of Eastern Canada instead.

Alberta’s two major cities, Edmonton and Calgary, are even set to look BALMY compared to what many cities in Ontario will be facing next week.

According to The Weather Network, cold air from the north will slip down into the Great Lakes early next week, bringing with it “wind chills feeling close to minus twenty in northern Ontario.”

“The pattern will lock in for at least the next seven days,” the forecasters at The Weather Network added.

The next week is looking downright great for much of Alberta, with Edmonton staring down daytime temperatures of as high as 7°C, with a slight dip expected by Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Calgary is set to be even warmer than Alberta’s capital city, with daytime highs staying above the freezing mark, even reaching as high as 8°C.

Compare that to our pals in Toronto, where the forecast includes plenty of flurries and daytime temperatures hovering around the freezing mark at the start of next week.

It’s even colder for our friends in Timmins, Ontario, with plenty of flurries also in the forecast and chilly daytime highs and overnight lows in the -15°C to -16°C range. Brrrrr!

Ottawa is also looking brisk to start off next week, with temperatures dipping come Tuesday and chilly overnight lows.

After that wicked dump of snow and bitterly cold temperatures Alberta saw at the end of October, we deserve to bask in this warm switch-up. Bring it on!