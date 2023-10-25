Too soon: Cold records were just shattered in snowy Alberta

It has been a snow-filled week for most of Alberta, and some spots in the province just broke some cold records, too. Brrrr!

A new report by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has revealed which spots shattered some temperature records, along with updated snowfall totals, too.

You might also like: 7 incredible winter activities less than an hour's drive from Edmonton

The frozen Crescent Falls are a must-visit winter attraction in Alberta's Rockies

7 things to do this winter less than two hours outside of Calgary

ECCC stated that “unseasonably cold temperatures have settled in across Alberta,” with the following areas setting a daily minimum temperature record on October 24.

Coronation Area

New record of -18.8

Old record of -18.5 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton (Int’l Aprt) Area

New record of -14.3

Old record of -13.7 set in 2004

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island (National Park) Area

New record of -13.1

Old record of -13.0 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Red Earth Creek Area

New record of -15.0

Old record of -13.2 set in 2004

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

When it comes to the snowfall the province saw early this week, ECCC says as of 6 pm Tuesday, it has received the following reports of snowfall (in centimetres) from its own observation network.

Nordegg: 22

Waterton Park Gate: 21

Beaver Mines: 19

Pekisko: 18

Rocky Mountain House: 15

Claresholm: 15

Pincher Creek: 13

Stavely: 15

Calgary Int’l Airport: 12

Banff: 11

Lacombe: 11

Carway: 11

Medicine Hat: 6

From third-party sources:

Beaver Mines: 27

Lake Louise: 26

Irricana: 23

Nakiska ski resort base: 20

Cochrane: 19

Bragg Creek: 17

West of Brooks: 16

East of Sundre: 14

Airdrie: 20

Brooks: 11

Calgary: 11-36

Environment and Climate Change Canada said that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

If you are curious, we spoke to an expert at ECCC and they combed through the past 10 years of data for when the first significant snowfall in Edmonton and Calgary occurred. Take a look!