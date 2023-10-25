Too soon: Cold records were just shattered in snowy Alberta

It has been a snow-filled week for most of Alberta, and some spots in the province just broke some cold records, too. Brrrr!
A new report by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has revealed which spots shattered some temperature records, along with updated snowfall totals, too.
ECCC stated that “unseasonably cold temperatures have settled in across Alberta,” with the following areas setting a daily minimum temperature record on October 24.
Coronation Area
New record of -18.8
Old record of -18.5 set in 1991
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edmonton (Int’l Aprt) Area
New record of -14.3
Old record of -13.7 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Elk Island (National Park) Area
New record of -13.1
Old record of -13.0 set in 1991
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Red Earth Creek Area
New record of -15.0
Old record of -13.2 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
When it comes to the snowfall the province saw early this week, ECCC says as of 6 pm Tuesday, it has received the following reports of snowfall (in centimetres) from its own observation network.
Nordegg: 22
Waterton Park Gate: 21
Beaver Mines: 19
Pekisko: 18
Rocky Mountain House: 15
Claresholm: 15
Pincher Creek: 13
Stavely: 15
Calgary Int’l Airport: 12
Banff: 11
Lacombe: 11
Carway: 11
Medicine Hat: 6
From third-party sources:
Beaver Mines: 27
Lake Louise: 26
Irricana: 23
Nakiska ski resort base: 20
Cochrane: 19
Bragg Creek: 17
West of Brooks: 16
East of Sundre: 14
Airdrie: 20
Brooks: 11
Calgary: 11-36
Environment and Climate Change Canada said that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
If you are curious, we spoke to an expert at ECCC and they combed through the past 10 years of data for when the first significant snowfall in Edmonton and Calgary occurred. Take a look!