A magical night carnival is coming to Calgary in September

Calgarians can ring in fall this September with a magical night at Heritage Park, as an evening carnival takes over the historical village mid-month.

There will be so much to enjoy including fortune tellers, a speakeasy, gourmet snacks, imaginative drinks and performances by the popular local circus troupe Le Cirque de la Nuit.

It’s recommended you plan for a late night, as the event promises to end “with a jaw-dropping grand finale that’s sure to leave you breathless.”

The park encourages guests to “dress to dazzle, sparkle and illuminate” in whichever way they interpret the Carnivale theme. Comfortable footwear is also recommended as it is an outdoor event.

Being a fundraiser, tickets are a little pricier starting at $99.95, but it is well worth it knowing the money goes towards supporting the park.

Included in the cost of each ticket is a drink of your choice, a bag of popcorn, entrance to the speakeasy, live music, antique midway rides, carnival games, a photo booth, and so much more. To see a full list of what’s available and ticket prices, click here.

Carnivale at Heritage Park

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

When: September 15 from 7 to 11 pm

Tickets: Tickets start at $99.95 per person