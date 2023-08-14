A magical night carnival is coming to Calgary in September

Calgarians can ring in fall this September with a magical night at Heritage Park, as an evening carnival takes over the historical village mid-month.
There will be so much to enjoy including fortune tellers, a speakeasy, gourmet snacks, imaginative drinks and performances by the popular local circus troupe Le Cirque de la Nuit.
It’s recommended you plan for a late night, as the event promises to end “with a jaw-dropping grand finale that’s sure to leave you breathless.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Being a fundraiser, tickets are a little pricier starting at $99.95, but it is well worth it knowing the money goes towards supporting the park.
- You might also like:
- Cirque du Soleil returns to the big top in Calgary this month
- The biggest reptile show in Western Canada is coming to Calgary
- 7 things we're stoked to enjoy in Calgary this fall
Included in the cost of each ticket is a drink of your choice, a bag of popcorn, entrance to the speakeasy, live music, antique midway rides, carnival games, a photo booth, and so much more. To see a full list of what’s available and ticket prices, click here.
Carnivale at Heritage Park
Where: Heritage Park Historical Village — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
When: September 15 from 7 to 11 pm
Tickets: Tickets start at $99.95 per person