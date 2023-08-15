Calgary's favourite firework festival returns this week with a bang
GlobalFest is returning to Calgary this week, with an explosive five-day long firework festival and performances from all over the world scheduled.
Among the global performances at this year’s International Fireworks Festival are world-class pyro-musical artists, including the 2022 champion, Austria alongside Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
View this post on Instagram
The performances are judged based on a list of criteria including:
- Quality of the display
- Originality
- Music choice
- Staging
- Brilliance and richness of colours used
- Synchronization
Half of the music used in each performance during the International Fireworks Festival has to be native to the presenting country.
- You might also like:
- A BIG hip-hop festival is coming to Calgary this fall
- The biggest reptile show in Western Canada is coming to Calgary
- A magical night carnival is coming to Calgary in September
View this post on Instagram
Regular visitors to the annual event don’t just go for the festival fireworks, it’s also all about taking in the multicultural atmosphere and activities.
Get introduced to different cultures while visiting the many tents set up around the event site. There are so many international foods to choose from, so you can get a full culinary tour of the world right in our backyard!
View this post on Instagram
The whole family will find something to do with activities organized for all ages.
“We are very excited to announce that in addition to over 20 cultural pavilions – children’s programming, community activation spaces, and night market provide plenty of interesting things for everyone to experience, soon as gates open!” reads the GlobalFest website.
Whether you are a first-timer or a loyal attendee, this Calgary firework festival is a must-see!
GlobalFest International Fireworks Festival Calgary
When: August 17 to 26 from 6 to 9:15 pm
Where: Elliston Park, 1827 68th Street SE
Price: Advanced tickets start at $13 while nightly tickets are $21, the five-day pass is $54 and can be purchased online here.