GlobalFest is returning to Calgary this week, with an explosive five-day long firework festival and performances from all over the world scheduled.

Among the global performances at this year’s International Fireworks Festival are world-class pyro-musical artists, including the 2022 champion, Austria alongside Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

The performances are judged based on a list of criteria including:

Quality of the display

Originality

Music choice

Staging

Brilliance and richness of colours used

Synchronization

Half of the music used in each performance during the International Fireworks Festival has to be native to the presenting country.

Regular visitors to the annual event don’t just go for the festival fireworks, it’s also all about taking in the multicultural atmosphere and activities.

Get introduced to different cultures while visiting the many tents set up around the event site. There are so many international foods to choose from, so you can get a full culinary tour of the world right in our backyard!

The whole family will find something to do with activities organized for all ages.

“We are very excited to announce that in addition to over 20 cultural pavilions – children’s programming, community activation spaces, and night market provide plenty of interesting things for everyone to experience, soon as gates open!” reads the GlobalFest website.

Whether you are a first-timer or a loyal attendee, this Calgary firework festival is a must-see!

GlobalFest International Fireworks Festival Calgary

When: August 17 to 26 from 6 to 9:15 pm

Where: Elliston Park, 1827 68th Street SE

Price: Advanced tickets start at $13 while nightly tickets are $21, the five-day pass is $54 and can be purchased online here.