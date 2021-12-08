Alberta reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 4,140.

This is an increase of 35 active cases from Tuesday’s count of 4,105.

There are currently 373 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 68 who are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 63.27% are unvaccinated, while 4.29% are partially immunized and 32.44% are fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of December 7, 89.1% of eligible Albertans age 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 84.5% that have had two shots. A total of 7,052,158 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

Wednesday’s newly reported infections bring Alberta’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic to 337,808. Of these, 330,396 have since recovered.

Four additional deaths caused by the virus were also reported in Alberta over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,272.

The testing positivity rate on December 7 was approximately 3.6%.