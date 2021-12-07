Alberta reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Health officials reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 4,105.

There are currently 373 people in the province’s hospitals with the virus, including 76 in intensive care. This is an increase of seven people in hospital and four in intensive care since the previous day.

Of those in hospital, 32.44% are fully vaccinated and 4.29% are partially vaccinated, while 63.27% are unvaccinated.

There have been 7,028,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta as of December 6. This includes 89% of the eligible population over the age of 12 with at least one dose of vaccine and 84.5% who are fully vaccinated.

During a Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, reported that there have been no new cases of the Omicron variant confirmed since Monday.

“Given our current aggressive testing program, it is likely we will continue to detect more cases, and respond to them as we have to date,” Dr. Hinshaw said.

The total Omicron case count for Alberta remains at 11.

There have been five additional deaths caused by the virus reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,268.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 337,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 330,047 have since recovered.