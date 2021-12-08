Train from Calgary to Banff officially enters the design phase

Getting to the mountains from Calgary is going to become even more convenient, as plans for a train from YYC out to Banff National Park are now underway.

Banff Eco-Transit Hub tweeted the “breaking news” on Wednesday, announcing that the Calgary Airport – Banff Passenger Rail Project is entering the design phase.

Breaking news! The Calgary Airport – Banff Passenger Rail Project is now entering the design phase. We are excited to have @PlenaryAmericas come aboard! Learn more here: https://t.co/PL98l40qu4 pic.twitter.com/9jIcbFCBpY — Banff Eco-Transit Hub (@eco_hub) December 8, 2021

Plenary Americas, an independent long-term investor, developer, and manager of public infrastructure, and Liricon Capital Ltd. have submitted an Enhanced Unsolicited Proposal to the Government of Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation, Invest Alberta Corporation, and the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

If accepted, the proposal will take the Calgary Airport – Banff Rail project from Phase 3, Development, to Phase 4, Design. This advancement positions the project for success in its fifth and final phase, Construction and Implementation.

A diagram of the projected timeline suggests that construction of the train line may begin in 2023.