Train from Calgary to Banff officially enters the design phase

Getting to the mountains from Calgary is going to become even more convenient, as plans for a train from YYC out to Banff National Park are now underway.

Banff Eco-Transit Hub tweeted the “breaking news” on Wednesday, announcing that the Calgary Airport – Banff Passenger Rail Project is entering the design phase.

Breaking news! The Calgary Airport – Banff Passenger Rail Project is now entering the design phase. We are excited to have @PlenaryAmericas come aboard! Learn more here: https://t.co/PL98l40qu4 pic.twitter.com/9jIcbFCBpY ā€” Banff Eco-Transit Hub (@eco_hub) December 8, 2021

Plenary Americas, an independent long-term investor, developer, and manager of public infrastructure, and Liricon Capital Ltd. have submitted an Enhanced Unsolicited Proposal to the Government of Albertaā€™s Ministry of Transportation, Invest Alberta Corporation, and the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

If accepted, the proposal will take the Calgary Airport – Banff Rail project from Phase 3, Development, to Phase 4, Design. This advancement positions the project for success in its fifth and final phase, Construction and Implementation.

A diagram of the projected timeline suggests that construction of the train line may begin in 2023.