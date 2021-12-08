Did you see that: Meteor reported across central Alberta (VIDEOS)

Parts of Alberta were treated to a spectacle Tuesday night, as a meteor streaked across the dark sky.

If you missed the dazzling sight it’s all good, luckily some people caught the fireball on their home camera systems.

One witness north of Rocky Mountain House recorded the suspected meteor on their front porch camera, showing a greenish flash of light streak across the sky.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received three reports so far of the fireball, with two in the Edmonton region and one in Red Deer.

One witness submitted door cam footage from their home in Beaumont of the event, with a bright flash seen lighting up the night sky.



According to the AMS, meteors enter the atmosphere at speeds ranging from 11 km/sec (25,000 mph), to 72 km/sec (160,000 mph). When the meteoroid collides with air molecules, its high level of kinetic energy rapidly ionizes and excites a long, thin column of atmospheric atoms along the meteoroid’s path, creating a flash of light visible from the ground below.