Extreme cold warnings blanket most of Alberta with temps hitting -40°C

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for almost the entire province with wind chills expected to hit -40° tonight.

The warnings include both Edmonton and Calgary.

The wind chill will be moderate during the daylight hours on Friday. Extremely cold conditions may return Friday night in a few regions.

Environment Canada warns extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.

If you must head outside, dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.