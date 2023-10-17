Last-minute Halloween costume ideas and where to get them in Calgary

It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through October, and even harder to believe that Halloween is only two weeks away. If the holiday has crept up on you and need some last-minute costume ideas, we’ve got a fun list of options and where to get them in Calgary.

There’s everything from DIY ideas for the super crafty to costumes that will take less than two minutes for the super lazy.

Face paint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Kilburn-Smith (@emkilburnsmith)

Face paint is the perfect last-minute costume because it’s cheap and easy to get, plus there are so many possibilities to play with no matter your skill set.

If you’re looking for some creative inspiration, one fun idea is to paint yourself like your favourite painting! Picasso is an easy go-to because of the bright colours and often simple lines in his work. Check out this YouTube video to see how it’s done. There is also this incredible video of Gustav Klimt-inspired face paint.

Where to get it: You can find face paint across the city (and if you’re really desperate, some makeup could even do the trick). You will definitely find budget-friendly face paint at Superstore, dollar stores, Shoppers Drug Mart or Walmart.

Dress like a surgeon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey’s Anatomy Official (@greysabc)

If you have some face masks still hanging around, they could make the perfect addition to a hospital-themed last-minute Halloween costume. Complete the look with a matching cotton shirt and pants. A mask might also be the perfect addition to a zombie costume, just saying.

Where to get it: Around your house, car or tucked away inside an old jacket pocket. Or, if you’re out of masks but feel really inspired by this costume idea, you can order them on Amazon here (or maybe just ask some friends).

Dollarama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_tru_adventures

If you’re not picky about your costume, it’s worth popping into a Dollarama to see what they have for costume accessories. You might be surprised at the amount of cheap wigs, hats and hand bands that are available.

Where to get it: There are tons of Dollaramas across Calgary. To find one closest to you, check out its website here.

Balloon costumes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda | Confessions of a Horror Freak (@_amandamunoz)

For those with strong lungs, you might want to consider a balloon-based Halloween costume.

For a super simple single balloon costume, Georgie from IT is a great option because all you need is a yellow jacket, sweater or shirt and a red balloon. If you want to get more complex, there are some great balloon costume ideas here.

Where to get it: There are some amazing balloon stores in Calgary where you can get really fancy (and you won’t have to blow up the balloons yourself). Check out Party City or the dollar store for a cheap and fast option.

Sheet ghost

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bleed_stain_artistry

The sheet ghost is a classic for a reason. It’s a super quick costume that you might even be able to make without leaving the house since all it really requires is a white sheet.

You can even get creative by adding a pair of sunglasses, a hat or a pumpkin Halloween basket. The more vintage, the better for this last-minute costume idea!

Where to get it: If you do need to leave the house to get a sheet, we recommend thrifting a sheet from a local Goodwill or Salvation Army. You can also feel good about yourself knowing your money went to a good cause.

Throw on some fake blood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Frank (@itsamberfrank)

What’s easier than throwing some fake blood over yourself? Maybe you have some old clothes that you know a thrift store might not even take, so why not have some fun with them?

You could aim for something iconic like Stephen King’s Carrie, but really anything from a car crash to a bloody murder victim would work.

Where to get it: There are many places to get fake blood in Calgary like drug stores or supermarkets but if they’re running low on stock, you can get fake blood spray here from Amazon.