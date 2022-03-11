Fuwa Fuwa pancake sushi is coming and it might have the most adorable food item we’ve ever seen.

This popular Japanese pancake soufflé chain is being a little secretive, but it appears that next week pancake sushi will be available on the menu.

“T-5 days… 🤩🤫,” Fuwa Fuwa stated in an Instagram caption on March 10. It looks like next Tuesday will be the reveal of a new menu of sushi served with a cute pancake base.

No pancake sushi has been released yet, but the pictures show several different types of pancake sushi options, like scallop, uni, unagi, salmon, and tuna.

The most amazing part of this collab we didn’t know we needed, is that they look absolutely terrific.

Normally, this is a place to come for soft and airy pancakes that are incredibly bouncy and light, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

Beginning with egg whites whipped to soft peaks, essential to their final airy quality, and then cooked very slowly at low temperature, these fluffy treats are half pancake and half soufflé.

Currently, Fuwa Fuwa only has stores only in Ontario, but many more locations are set to open this year.

Three locations are set to open in Calgary this year, two in Edmonton, and two more in Toronto. This Toronto-based chain will even be moving into the United States and the United Kingdom in 2022.

It’s unclear whether or not these fluffy Fuwa Fuwa pancake sushi rolls will be here to stay or for a limited time only, so stay tuned for updates.

