Cowboys, the “most legendary night club” that has been closed due to the pandemic, is finally reopening.

The Calgary Stampede just ended and the Cowboys Music Festival was again a major highlight of the event. It also gave us the first hints at the return of the club that has been closed since March 2020.

It appears that the club that is “the most fun you can have with your boots on” will be opening back in September 2022, with parties happening all fall to celebrate.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. It’s a Calgary institution that we can’t wait to finally have back.

Musicians like Snoop Dogg, Chad Brownlee, Loud Luxury, and Nelly have all played Cowboys, and so have comedians, drag queens, DJs, and other well-known celebrities from shows like Big Brother and The Bachelorette.

After parties, themed parties, and food events are also extremely common. When there are no shows, it’s simply one of the most fun nightclubs in the city.

Dust those boots off, grab the Cowboys hat off the shelf, because the Stampede-spirit isn’t over yet.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding an exact opening date and what parties, events, and shows to expect when the doors swing back open this September.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram