10 houses for sale in Calgary for under $500,000 right now
Oct 8 2024, 10:02 pm
If you are looking for a deal on some real estate in Calgary, we have rounded up 10 houses for sale under the $500,000 price point right now.
Whether you are looking for a place to call your own or a cute fixer-upper to put some work into and maybe flip, check out these places from across YYC.
If you are also looking at some unique properties for sale in and around Calgary, check out this newly built mansion with a grassy deck or this entire apartment building for sale just east of the city.
41 Erin Ridge Road SE — $484,900
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1982
- 895 square feet
148 Hunterhorn Drive NE — $455,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1989
- 832 square feet
42 Templeby Way NE — $499,000
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1980
- 1,205 square feet
103 Templeton Circle NE — $499,900
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1978
- 1,130 square feet
1344 Pennsburg Road SE — $499,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1971
- 866 square feet
410 11 Avenue NE — $410,000
- Two bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 1914
- 1,293 square feet
249 Copperstone Terrace SE — $499,988
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 2007
- 1,191 square feet
9 Mckenna Crescent SE — $489,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1981
- 1,169 square feet
142 Hunterhorn Drive NE — $455,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1989
- 827 square feet
100 Martinwood Way NE — $489,900
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1991
- 1,038 square feet
Do you think these houses for sale for under $500,000 in Calgary are a steal? Let us know in the comments below.