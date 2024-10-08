Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

10 houses for sale in Calgary for under $500,000 right now

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Oct 8 2024, 10:02 pm
CIR Realty | eXp Realty

If you are looking for a deal on some real estate in Calgary, we have rounded up 10 houses for sale under the $500,000 price point right now.

Whether you are looking for a place to call your own or a cute fixer-upper to put some work into and maybe flip, check out these places from across YYC.

If you are also looking at some unique properties for sale in and around Calgary, check out this newly built mansion with a grassy deck or this entire apartment building for sale just east of the city.

41 Erin Ridge Road SE — $484,900

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

Century 21 Bamber Realty LTD.

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1982
  • 895 square feet

148 Hunterhorn Drive NE — $455,000

Diamond Realty & Associates LTD.

Diamond Realty & Associates LTD.

Diamond Realty & Associates LTD.

Diamond Realty & Associates LTD.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1989
  • 832 square feet

42 Templeby Way NE — $499,000

PropZap Realty

PropZap Realty

PropZap Realty

PropZap Realty

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1980
  • 1,205 square feet

103 Templeton Circle NE — $499,900

Re/Max First

Re/Max First

Re/Max First

Re/Max First

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1978
  • 1,130 square feet

1344 Pennsburg Road SE — $499,000 

Real Broker

Real Broker

Real Broker

Real Broker

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1971
  • 866 square feet

410 11 Avenue NE — $410,000

Real Broker

Real Broker

Real Broker

  • Two bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 1914
  • 1,293 square feet

249 Copperstone Terrace SE — $499,988 

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 2007
  • 1,191 square feet

9 Mckenna Crescent SE — $489,000

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1981
  • 1,169 square feet

142 Hunterhorn Drive NE — $455,000

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1989
  • 827 square feet

100 Martinwood Way NE — $489,900

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

eXp Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1991
  • 1,038 square feet

Do you think these houses for sale for under $500,000 in Calgary are a steal? Let us know in the comments below.

