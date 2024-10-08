10 houses for sale in Calgary for under $500,000 right now

If you are looking for a deal on some real estate in Calgary, we have rounded up 10 houses for sale under the $500,000 price point right now.

Whether you are looking for a place to call your own or a cute fixer-upper to put some work into and maybe flip, check out these places from across YYC.

If you are also looking at some unique properties for sale in and around Calgary, check out this newly built mansion with a grassy deck or this entire apartment building for sale just east of the city.

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1982

895 square feet

You might also like: These five neighbourhoods are the most in demand in Calgary right now

Albertans are getting the final Canada Carbon Rebate of 2024 next week

Three areas in Calgary are seeing HUGE jumps in detached house prices

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Built in 1989

832 square feet

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1980

1,205 square feet

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1978

1,130 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1971

866 square feet

Two bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Built in 1914

1,293 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 2007

1,191 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1981

1,169 square feet

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1989

827 square feet

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Built in 1991

1,038 square feet

Do you think these houses for sale for under $500,000 in Calgary are a steal? Let us know in the comments below.