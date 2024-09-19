Real EstateUrbanized

A nearly 100-year-old movie theatre is for sale in High River

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Sep 19 2024, 7:31 pm
If you love the cinema, now is your chance to own one in Alberta. A nearly 100-year-old theatre is for sale.

Located at 421 1st Street in High River, the Wales Theatre opened in 1927. The theatre has the “latest motion picture equipment” and seats 400 patrons on the main floor and balcony.

Its listing described its backstory, including its purchase by the Kidwai family in 2000, which restored it and installed the latest digital equipment and seating.

The property also houses a commercial space currently leased to Dominos Pizza and a two-bedroom residential suite above the Dominos — imagine the pizza movie parties being thrown here!

The movie theatre is also nestled in High River’s downtown core, a perfect location for foot traffic.

The theatre business is included in the sale of this property and “would be a perfect opportunity for someone who is already in the business or looking to learn and start something new,” the listing touted.

High River is approximately 68 kilometres south of Calgary.

