Cha-ching: Albertans just got their last Canada Carbon Rebate of 2024

You may be full after Thanksgiving dinner and your bank account might be looking a little fuller today too, with Albertans receiving the final round of the Canada Carbon Rebate of the year.

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly the Climate Action Incentive payment, is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide an increased rebate amount to people on October 15:

$225 for an individual

$112.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$56.25 per child under 18

The Government of Canada will also be making changes to the rural supplement payment this October. The CCR rural supplement will increase from 10% to 20% of the base amount, and eligibility will revert back to using the 2016 Census data.

This means those deemed ineligible under the 2021 Census data will again receive the rural supplement. The increased supplement and retroactive payments from April and July will be issued together in October’s payment.

Albertans last received a CCR on July 15. The next payment after today is expected on January 15, 2025.