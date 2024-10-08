Alberta ski resort ranked among the best in North America

Alberta is home to some beautiful places to ski, and one resort in the Rockies was just ranked as not just one of the top ski resorts in the country, but in all of North America.

Banff’s Sunshine Village was ranked as the third best place to ski in North America by the Condé Nast Traveller UK Readers’ Choice Awards.

The rankings were calculated from votes from over 125,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers in the UK, who shared their global travel experiences.

This truly is the ideal place for the 2024/2025 ski season.

The resort is just a 15-minute drive away from the Banff townsite and is located 7,200 feet high on the Continental Divide in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. Its three mountains offer vast terrain, giving 360 degrees of uninterrupted mountain views.

Sunshine’s seven-month ski season stretches from early November until late May, making it the longest non-glacial ski season in Canada. Visitors even have the opportunity to ski in two provinces (Alberta and British Columbia) in one run. How neat is that?

Banff Sunshine Village joins the likes of Whistler and Big White Ski Resort in BC as one of the top 15 ski resorts in North America. Only Whistler Blackcomb bested Banff Sunshine Village to be ranked the best in Canada.

