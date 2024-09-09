In a sad turn of events, a legendary Halloween tradition will not be returning to Calgary this year and locals are devastated.

After nine years of treating eager trick-or-treaters to oversized pop bottles, it looks like the “2L Soda Dad” and his family will not be supplying visitors with the same sugar highs this year.

In a video shared to TikTok, his daughter made the announcement, thanking the city for “nine amazing years.”

The family captured the attention and hearts of Calgarians in 2021 during the height of the pandemic after getting creative over lockdown restrictions. They built a makeshift slide stretching from their balcony to the street so the giant pop bottles could easily glide into the excited hands and open bags of trick-or-treaters.

They went viral again in 2022 after handing out 1,000 bottles of pop.

People have already taken to the comments proposing possible solutions to keep the legendary tradition from ending. From calling on Coca-Cola and Pepsi to contribute to the cause to suggestions of a GoFundMe, Calgarians aren’t letting it go without a fight.

The family hasn’t announced why the 2L pops aren’t returning but people are speculating it’s due to inflation. While that hasn’t been officially confirmed, the family hinted that that could be the cause by liking comments suggesting the cost of living is to blame.

Others just wanted to thank 2L Soda Dad and his family for all the joy they brought to people during their run. It looks like their positive influence even crossed borders through the power of social media.

