NewsCalgariansCurated

End of an era: Iconic "2L Soda Dad" not returning to Calgary for Halloween this year

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Sep 9 2024, 6:29 pm
End of an era: Iconic "2L Soda Dad" not returning to Calgary for Halloween this year
muffarino/TikTok

In a sad turn of events, a legendary Halloween tradition will not be returning to Calgary this year and locals are devastated.

After nine years of treating eager trick-or-treaters to oversized pop bottles, it looks like the “2L Soda Dad” and his family will not be supplying visitors with the same sugar highs this year.

In a video shared to TikTok, his daughter made the announcement, thanking the city for “nine amazing years.”

@muffarino THANK YOU FOR AN AMAZING 9 YEARS CALGARY ❤️❤️❤️ have a wonderful, fun & safe Halloween without us! #2lsodadad #halloween #yyc #calgary ♬ Only Time – Enya

The family captured the attention and hearts of Calgarians in 2021 during the height of the pandemic after getting creative over lockdown restrictions. They built a makeshift slide stretching from their balcony to the street so the giant pop bottles could easily glide into the excited hands and open bags of trick-or-treaters.

They went viral again in 2022 after handing out 1,000 bottles of pop.

@muffarino My dad hands out 2L pop for Halloween and it’s ridiculous. Come over if you’re in #yyc #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Muffy

People have already taken to the comments proposing possible solutions to keep the legendary tradition from ending. From calling on Coca-Cola and Pepsi to contribute to the cause to suggestions of a GoFundMe, Calgarians aren’t letting it go without a fight.

Calgary Halloween

Calgary Halloween Calgary Halloween

The family hasn’t announced why the 2L pops aren’t returning but people are speculating it’s due to inflation. While that hasn’t been officially confirmed, the family hinted that that could be the cause by liking comments suggesting the cost of living is to blame.

Calgary Halloween Calgary Halloween Calgary Halloween Calgary Halloween

Others just wanted to thank 2L Soda Dad and his family for all the joy they brought to people during their run. It looks like their positive influence even crossed borders through the power of social media.

2l Soda Dad 2L Soda Dad

2L Soda Dad

Has the rising cost of inflation affected Halloween for you? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

+ News
+ Calgarians
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop