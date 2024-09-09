News

“This is why I don’t go to Banff”: Huge crowds fill sidewalk in first weekend after pedestrian zone ends

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Sep 9 2024, 4:44 pm
“This is why I don’t go to Banff”: Huge crowds fill sidewalk in first weekend after pedestrian zone ends
Substantial-code2720/Reddit

It’s been only a few short days since Banff’s pedestrian zone closed and filled with the sound of humming tires instead of feet hitting the pavement, and people are already bemoaning the changes.

The pedestrian zone took off in 2020 and continued for four years to accommodate growing crowds and tourists. In January, Banff Town Council voted to make the annual summer pedestrian zone permanent between May Long Weekend and Thanksgiving Long Weekend.

Following a petition in March, the town says the “majority of Banff residents” voted against keeping the main street open to foot traffic and the pedestrian zone was removed immediately after the Labour Day Long Weekend.

While some Banff residents will be happy to see the changes, many are disappointed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Town of Banff (@banfftown)

In a post shared on Reddit, a photo of the overcrowded sidewalks sparked discussion among locals and residents.

Banff pedestrian zone

Substantial-code2720/Reddit

The photo was shared with defeat with the title, “Well, it’s back to using alleys then.”

Many people in the comments shared that they believe removing the pedestrian zone will not solve the overcrowding issue and will only encourage people to resort to using other pathways.

Banff pedestrian zone

Banff pedestrian zone

Banff pedestrian Banff pedestrian Banff pedestrian

The original poster shared they are a Banff resident themselves and took the photo while returning from grabbing groceries. They also clearly shared the intent of the post: not to shame tourists but to highlight the need for alternative solutions to the overcrowding issue in Banff. Banff pedestrian

Banff pedestrian

The town of Banff is not the only spot in the area dealing with overcrowding; there are differing opinions on the best time to visit to avoid massive crowds, but some say it’s not a dependable solution.

Banff Banff

Have you visited Banff since the pedestrian zone closed? Do you think it’s a step in the right direction? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop