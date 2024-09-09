It’s been only a few short days since Banff’s pedestrian zone closed and filled with the sound of humming tires instead of feet hitting the pavement, and people are already bemoaning the changes.

The pedestrian zone took off in 2020 and continued for four years to accommodate growing crowds and tourists. In January, Banff Town Council voted to make the annual summer pedestrian zone permanent between May Long Weekend and Thanksgiving Long Weekend.

Following a petition in March, the town says the “majority of Banff residents” voted against keeping the main street open to foot traffic and the pedestrian zone was removed immediately after the Labour Day Long Weekend.

While some Banff residents will be happy to see the changes, many are disappointed.

In a post shared on Reddit, a photo of the overcrowded sidewalks sparked discussion among locals and residents.

The photo was shared with defeat with the title, “Well, it’s back to using alleys then.”

Many people in the comments shared that they believe removing the pedestrian zone will not solve the overcrowding issue and will only encourage people to resort to using other pathways.

The original poster shared they are a Banff resident themselves and took the photo while returning from grabbing groceries. They also clearly shared the intent of the post: not to shame tourists but to highlight the need for alternative solutions to the overcrowding issue in Banff.

The town of Banff is not the only spot in the area dealing with overcrowding; there are differing opinions on the best time to visit to avoid massive crowds, but some say it’s not a dependable solution.

Have you visited Banff since the pedestrian zone closed? Do you think it’s a step in the right direction? Let us know in the comments!