If you live in Alberta, you probably know which trails to avoid if you can’t handle the crowds, and it looks like one popular spot is getting even busier.

Johnston Canyon is one of Banff National Park’s most beautiful hikes, but the cascading waterfalls are becoming increasingly difficult to enjoy.

In a video posted to TikTok this month, huge crowds can be seen filling up the trail without an end in sight.

Locals didn’t waste time sharing their opinions in the comments.

Others offered suggestions for the best time to go, suggesting weekdays and off-season, but the original poster shared that the crowds seen in the video were there on a Tuesday at 9:30 am.

There were also suggestions for other places to visit instead of Johnston Canyon, where visitors can take in the sights without worrying about navigating the crowds. The most popular suggestion was Waterton, which has some great hikes, but the drive might be a little longer if you live in Calgary.

Have you visited Johnston Canyon lately? Is it still worth braving the crowds? Let us know in the comments.