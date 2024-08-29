NewsOutdoors

"I miss the old Banff": People react to overwhelming crowds at Johnston Canyon

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Aug 29 2024, 9:46 pm
"I miss the old Banff": People react to overwhelming crowds at Johnston Canyon
@chansadventures/TikTok

If you live in Alberta, you probably know which trails to avoid if you can’t handle the crowds, and it looks like one popular spot is getting even busier.

Johnston Canyon is one of Banff National Park’s most beautiful hikes, but the cascading waterfalls are becoming increasingly difficult to enjoy.

In a video posted to TikTok this month, huge crowds can be seen filling up the trail without an end in sight.

@chansadventures First and last time ill be visting Johnston Canyon 🥲 #banffnationalpark #johstoncanyon #toursim #parkscanada #albertacanada ♬ Titanic flute fail – kate dwyer

Locals didn’t waste time sharing their opinions in the comments.

Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon

Others offered suggestions for the best time to go, suggesting weekdays and off-season, but the original poster shared that the crowds seen in the video were there on a Tuesday at 9:30 am.

Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon

Johnston Canyon

There were also suggestions for other places to visit instead of Johnston Canyon, where visitors can take in the sights without worrying about navigating the crowds. The most popular suggestion was Waterton, which has some great hikes, but the drive might be a little longer if you live in Calgary.

Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon Johnston Canyon

Have you visited Johnston Canyon lately? Is it still worth braving the crowds? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop