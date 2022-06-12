10 things to do in Calgary this week: June 13 to 19

As we get into the middle of June, there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to make the most of this begging of summer.

You can go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, discover new trails and treasures, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, or step into an alternate reality at the science centre.

And, catch the Otipemisiwak contemporary visual art display at Fort Calgary in its final weeks, or visit a brand new exhibit at Studio Bell, chronicling the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art.

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist, and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: June 11, 18, and 25

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Check out the new Hawaiian pop-up bar on 17th Avenue

What: With tiki-style cocktails, summer snacks, and live rooftop entertainment, Lanai is the best reason to take your favourite Hawaiian shirt out of the closet. This rooftop pop-up is open Wednesday to Sunday, with live entertainment, day parties, and DJ events.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: 5 pm to late on Friday, 3 pm to late Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1406-17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Enjoy sun, drinks, and food at the Rümi Summer Patio Series

What: This is a family-friendly summer series patio pop-up! The event includes live music by local musicians, food and beverages from Blue Flame Kitchen, activities, lawn games, and even the chance to win $500 in free energy.

When: June 11, 18 and 25

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: ATCO Park – 5302 Forand Street SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

Grab your dog and explore exciting Trail and Treasures

What: This dog-friendly and outdoor event include entertainment, music, activities, and more. It’s an afternoon in the park that the whole family can enjoy!

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Cost: Free

Enjoy the sun and totally rock out at this spring festival

What: The ROCK FEST! Spring Festival Outdoor Show is an outdoor show featuring the School of Rock. This is the end-of-year show and every band will be playing. And who knows, maybe you’ll get to see the superstar mega bands of tomorrow!

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: 10820 24th Street SE #321, Calgary

Cost: $10