Even on Vancouver Island, thousands of kilometres away from the NHL’s heartland, fans eagerly embrace the intensity and drama of playoff hockey. On any given playoff night this year, you’ll catch Canucks, Oilers, and Jets fans roaming around Victoria — it’s a beautiful sight.

There’s no better place to watch the good ‘ol hockey game than with your fellow fans at a local watering hole, with the sound on and the game on the big screen.

Here are some of the best places to watch the NHL playoffs in Victoria.

Downtown on Wharf Street, this is a spot where even Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby hang out. Home to Victoria’s sunniest patio, The Local is also a great place to catch an NHL playoff game — especially as an Oilers fan (The Local is the official Oilers bar). The sound is on, the screens are big, and there are tons of TVs.

Where: 1205 Wharf Street, Victoria

Canadian Brewhouse is like the Disneyland of Canadian pubs. With unique poutines, 69-cent wings, and Ukrainian pierogies on the menu, plus a stimulating amount of TV screens, you’ll be in hockey heaven at the Canadian Brewhouse this playoff season. Plus, there are a ton of prizes you can win in person!



Where: 3500 Uptown Boulevard #117, Saanich

Brown’s Social House is sleek, modern, and fun, and there are three locations: downtown Victoria, Uptown, and Vic West. The Brown’s Social House team (usually) puts the sound on, too. At the Vic West location, they have a massive projector screen!

Where: 809 Douglas Street, Victoria; 109-3680 Uptown Boulevard, Saanich; and 184 Wilson St #100, Victoria West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sticky Wicket (@stickywicket_yyj) The Games Room at the Strathcona Hotel in Victoria is where playoff hockey fever hits its peak party — especially if you’re a Canucks fan! It’s the ultimate playground for hockey fans, whether you’re a bandwagoner or a die-hard. The crowd skews younger, and they often put the sound on for playoffs and Canucks games. Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria

If Leopold’s were personified, it would be your superstitious uncle who’s had a few too many beers and insists on wearing that Canucks jersey he’s definitely grown out of. It’s got cheap beer, good wing flavours, and just enough TVs for you to catch the game. The sound is usually on for important games! Ask your server.

Where: 570 Yates Street, Victoria

This is the classiest place to watch the NHL game. It’s like the Christmas season every day at Bard & Banker, and it sure will feel like it if your team wins. It’s got great food and drinks and a lively atmosphere, but the one thing you will miss here is the chance to listen to the on-air commentary.

Where: 1022 Government Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie’s Carriage House Pub (@christiespub) This snug little hideout is the go-to for NHL playoffs in Oak Bay (perhaps the only spot other than your couch). With a ton of TVs and a tantalizing array of eats and drinks, it’s cozy, charming, and has a whole whack of regulars you can get into it with. Ask your server about sound!

Where: 1739 Fort Street