Uni Japanese Restaurant quietly replaces JR Slims on Wharf Street

A fresh sushi spot has emerged at a coveted spot on Wharf Street in Victoria.

Taking over from JR Slims, Uni Japanese Restaurant has now stamped its mark at 1245 Wharf Street, although an exact opening date remains unconfirmed by Daily Hive.

From the marquee, it seems Uni will offer a tantalizing mix of sushi, seafood, grilled delights, and beverages, complete with a cozy patio on the Yates Street side.

Despite its prime position, the location has always cycled through owners. It has seen a myriad of establishments come and go: JR Slims, The Flying Pig, The New Asian Village, Sauce, and undoubtedly a few more in the past decade.

Hopefully, this sushi joint will make its mark on the space, and it looks like it’s bringing something unique to the city.

Uni (after which the restaurant is named) is a distinctive sushi delicacy crafted from sea urchin – a prickly, spherical creature inhabiting ocean floors and nourishing on algae – and adds an intriguing flavour to the mix of sushi restaurants in Victoria.

Uni Sushi’s online presence remains sparse for now, but their website can be accessed here.

Daily Hive has reached out for further details and will update this article once more information becomes available.