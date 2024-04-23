Saanich Strawberry Festival back again with sweet $2 ice cream deal
The Saanich Strawberry Festival is back this July, marking its 57th year of tradition at Beaver Beach, Elk Lake Regional Park.
Starting at 11 am on Sunday, July 7, this free event promises a day filled with live music, children’s activities, bouncy castles, booths, and arts and crafts (oh, plus $2 ice cream!).
This year, there will be a farmers’ market too!
Given the event’s popularity, overflow parking will be provided in the grass area near Elk Lake, with a shuttle bus running from noon to 4 pm for convenience.
More details, like performers and vendors, will be announced closer to the date.
Saanich Strawberry Festival 2024
When: Sunday, July 7; 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 5267 Patricia Bay Highway, Victoria
Cost: Free!