Here's everything you can do at Victoria's Winter Arts Festival this weekend

A huge outdoor celebration of art and entertainment is happening in downtown Victoria this weekend, and we’ve got all the details to get you ready for the Winter Arts Festival.

Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) is transforming multiple locations into a free, interactive open-air gallery from February 16 to 19.

Fans can also enjoy dance parties, food trucks, and live performances on Family Day weekend, with plenty of activities for the whole family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winter Arts Festival (@winterartsfest)

You might also like: Victoria welcomes return of inspiring TEDx event and here's how to take part

An Amy Winehouse tribute show is coming to Victoria this week

11 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: February 12 to 19

Attendees of the highly anticipated event will discover over 20 art installations that reflect this year’s overarching theme of Light and Language.

Go on an Art Walk throughout Victoria’s historic core and collect stamps at participating storefronts near each major piece of festival art for a chance to win free driving minutes from Evo Car Share.

Winter Arts Festival has also partnered with local businesses, pubs, cafes, and restaurants to ensure that art lovers have a place to warm up and connect during the event.

Here are other can’t-miss events to check out at the Winter Arts Festival this weekend.

Winter Arts Hub will also make its Victoria debut from February 16 to 19 at Herald Street Brew Works and Circularity Boutique’s parking lot.

There will be free live entertainment on Showstream’s new Airstream Stage, food trucks, a mulled wine bar, an artisan market curated by Make Good Party, and more. Invite your friends and family to check out the Host Nations and City of Victoria Opening Ceremony, DJs, and a vibrant Kids Zone with a chalk colouring board by the WKNDRS. beverages.

Those wanting to keep the party going can check out VMF After Dark, a late-night ticketed 19+ pop-up party taking place in Victoria for the first time on February 17.

The official dance party happening at Hermann’s Upstairs Lounge is curated by Resonance Collective with live art hosted by Crave Fluidity. There will also be roving drag performers, live DJs, and visual artists to keep the energy up all evening long.

Attendees can head to the Royal BC Museum on February 18 for Winter Arts Fest Dialogue: Light & Language and go on a deeper dive into the connecting themes across the Winter Arts Festival artworks. The event begins with a keynote by award-winning multidisciplinary artist, musician, composer and sound designer Ruby Singh and also features artists Brett Gaylor, Kemi Craig and Yam Lau; Jamila Douhaibi from the BC Black History Awareness Society; and lead curator Natalia Lebedinskaia.

Guests can learn all about the stunning artworks created for Winter Arts by going on a 90-minute guided walking tour each night of the festival. Led by John Adams, the founder of Discover The Past Walking Tours, the tour spotlights major new public art installations, stops at warming locations along the route, and possibly even a pop-up performance in a storefront.

Adams will also share stories about the artists, behind-the-scenes details about the festival, and historical insights into downtown Victoria’s buildings and people during the ticketed event.

When: February 16 to 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the VMF Winter Arts Festival