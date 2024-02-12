An Amy Winehouse tribute show is coming to Victoria this week

The late, legendary Amy Winehouse left an enduring legacy in music through her unmatched blend of soul, jazz, R&B, and reggae, coupled with her distinctive voice and raw lyrics.

For many, her untimely passing at the age of 27 deprived us of the opportunity to see her live. However, in tribute to her remarkable talent, Garden City Grooves (a festival put on by the Victoria Ska & Reggae Society) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an Amy Winehouse Extravaganza this Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Ska & Reggae Fest (@vicskareggaefest)

The Capital Collective, led by Phil Hamelin, is a 14-piece brass band featuring special guests and singers who will showcase a curated show of Winehouse’s unmatched repertoire, spanning her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, her iconic covers such as “Valerie,” and her back catalogue of hidden gems.

“I dove into Amy’s music and the different genres she went across and I hand-selected a feature of tunes that really adapt themselves well for these musicians,” said Hamelin via social media.

Brace yourself for a mind-blowing set showcasing the talents of Victoria’s music scene, including members from renowned bands like Current Swell, Jon & Roy, Miguelito Valdes, Lovecoast, and Dope Soda, and up-and-coming musicians such as Nicky MacKenzie.

“This is the third time we’re doing [an Amy Winehouse tribute concert], but we haven’t done it with this [type of] grandeur, having an orchestra this big,” said Dane Roberts, Victoria Ska & Reggae Society’s founder. “[The Capital Collective] is a conglomeration of some of the best musicians in Western Canada, especially for jazz and ska music.”

The Capital Collective isn’t the only band being featured either.

The local lads from Illvis Freshly will kickstart the night with its blend of live rap and rock that’s bound to make you boogie.

This is an all-ages show and kids 10 and under are free. There will be a bar for those 19+.

Where: White Eagle Polish Hall — 90 Dock Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, February 19

Time: Doors open at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Online here, or at the door.