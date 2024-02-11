11 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: February 12 to 19

Victoria is so often heralded for its natural beauty that it’s easy to forget how much artistic beauty there is, as well! And this week is a great snapshot into just how fruitful the Garden City can be for events.

From dance parties to mosh pits, here’s how you can keep yourself busy this week.

From his early days with NWA to his solo career and founding of Aftermath Entertainment, Dr. Dre has shaped the sound of rap music while also discovering and nurturing talent. Celebrate his impact and his birthday this Saturday at Lucky Bar.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: Tickets are $10; available here

Rappers Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce make up the electrifying Snotty Nose Rez Kids from the Haisla Nation in Kitamaat Village, BC. The duo is known for their socially conscious lyrics that often address Indigenous rights, cultural identity, and contemporary issues facing Indigenous communities in Canada. Catch their unique blend of traditional Indigenous sounds with modern hip-hop beats for two nights at the Capital Ballroom.

When: February 16 and 17, 2024

Time: Doors at 8 pm, starts at 9 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: Tickets available for $34.50 + fees online here

The Princess Bride has charmed legions of fans with its irreverent gags, eccentric ensemble, and dazzling swordplay. A kid (Fred Savage), home sick from school, grudgingly allows his grandfather (Peter Falk) to read him a dusty storybook — which is how we meet the innocent Buttercup (Robin Wright, in her breakout role), about to marry the nefarious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) though her heart belongs to farmhand-turned-pirate Westley (Cary Elwes).

When: February 13, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: 3800 Finnerty Road B144, University of Victoria

Tickets: Available at the door; $7 for students and seniors, $8 for UVic alumni, and $9 for the general public

One of Victoria’s most renowned and infamous punk bands returns to Lucky Bar this Thursday. Known for their provocative lyrics, aggressive sound, and politically charged themes, Dayglo Abortions have been a prominent fixture in the punk scene for decades. Now, they’re blowing the lid off Lucky Bar.

When: February 15, 2024

Time: Doors at 8 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: Available for $22.63 online here

Set in Victoria, As Above is a Belfry-commissioned play that centers on Jo, a once-prominent botanist and now eight-year-sober woman rebuilding her life. After a sudden phone call from her estranged daughter, Jo embarks on a journey to uncomplicate her life.

When: Now until March 8, 2024

Time: Tuesdays to Sundays

Where: 1291 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Tickets are pay-what-you-want; available here

Listen to the sweet and sultry sounds of Victoria’s Windcruiser, made up of lead singer and drummer Greg Baan-Meiklejohn, guitarist Wes Carroll, and bassist Steven Taddei. Hear some of your favourite soul, pop, and R&B songs throughout history with this fantastic trio of Victoria musicians.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: 1022 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades, as well as some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!

When: February 17, 2024

Time: Starts at 10 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 at the door

Put on by the Victoria Ska and Reggae Society, Garden City Grooves is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a night full of West Coast hip-hop, procuring renowned acts from Victoria to Seattle. It’s the final show of Garden City Groove’s anniversary party. See local act XL the Band, featuring familiar names like Rob the Viking and Prevail from Juno-awarded rap group Swollen Members.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: Doors at 8 pm

Where: 90 Dock Street, Victoria

Tickets: Available for $26.73 online here

Check out KSAR, a Balkan folk-jazz-quartet, this Friday at Hermann’s Jazz Club for this emerging Victoria band’s first single to be released at the iconic jazz club, which has been a third space for many musicians in Victoria.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: Doors at 5:30 pm, starts at 7 pm

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

Tickets: Available for $20 plus fees online here

Dust off your musical IQ and head to Darcy’s Pub downtown for a night of blood-boiling musical bingo. Every Wednesday, test your musical knowledge by identifying some of the most popular — as well as the more obscure — songs of the past and present.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: Starts at 8 pm

Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free

If you’re a local musician looking to try out some new material or see how your songs sound in front of an audience, there’s no better place to be than this open mic. The Hermann’s Jazz Club community has always supported local musicians, big and small.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, starts at 7 pm

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free