Victoria welcomes return of inspiring event and here's how to take part

For the first time since 2015, TEDxVictoria will return to Victoria at the historic McPherson Playhouse, landing on May 15. The event will gather 12 speakers and performers to present new ideas or research on locally reflective issues — and the event is still in the process of accepting speakers.

This year’s theme: “It’s up to us,” will bring Victoria together for inspiring conversations that challenge inaction and encourage change personally, globally, and locally in Victoria, according to the press release.

Local entrepreneur Marco Pimentel is taking the lead on organizing the event, and he told Daily Hive they will be accepting speaker applications until the end of February.

“We want [speakers] that can spread ideas on things that matter to people on Victoria and Vancouver Island: Climate change, housing, homelessness, technology, arts and entertainment, and design,” he says.

The last TEDx event in Victoria featured local artist Stephen Lund, dancer Sasha Beardmore, and Nathan Kuehne, who created a self-diagnostic test for Phenylketonuria, respectively, but the event will also include Canadian composer Christopher Donison and Toronto comedian Wes Borg.

“A great TEDx talk is really about putting ideas into a story that is really impactful and influential. People want to feel connected to those speakers in some way, either by them being local or them speaking to something that resonates with the Victoria community, thematically,” says Pimentel.

Applications for speakers opened in December, and Pimentel says he’s received close to a hundred applicants already. “I’ve gotten goosebumps from reading some of those applications,” he says.

As per every TED event, TEDxVictoria will be recorded and broadcast on its website.

Pimentel adds that there is currently a lack of arts and entertainment applicants, and is encouraging any performers to go out on a limb and apply, even if their ideas may “not necessarily fit into a certain box.”

Like most TEDx events, The May gathering will also feature interactive exhibits. Pimentel says he’s looking for partners — such as design and architectural firms or universities — to bring that aspect to life.

As TEDx is a grassroots, non-profit event, all proceeds will go towards the venue costs, and people will have the option to invest in pay-it-forward tickets for those facing financial barriers. For speakers chosen that live outside of Victoria, travel costs will be covered.

TEDxVictoria will take place on May 15, nearly two weeks after TEDxRRU (at Royal Roads University), which will take place on May 3. TEDxRRU is produced separately, and its details will be announced in the coming months.

Those who are hoping to be a speaker for TEDxVictoria can apply here.

When: Wednesday, May 15

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Cost: $72 for students, $82 regular admission, and $148 for donors; purchase here