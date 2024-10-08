Feeling down about Victoria? Here's how some locals stay in love

In a Reddit post that has sparked quite an inspiring conversation, one Victoria resident shared their disillusionment with the city they once loved.

After moving to Victoria from Vancouver over eight years ago, the Redditor felt it was the right move for family, career, and lifestyle. But recently, they’ve noticed a shift, expressing that “big city prices for small city amenities” and a downtown that appears to be “falling apart” have left them questioning their love for Victoria.

But despite the challenges, locals were quick to offer heartfelt advice to reignite the OP’s passion for the city. Here’s a snapshot of some of the suggestions from Redditors who still find joy in this beautiful corner of the world.

Explore the island’s natural beauty

“When I lived in Victoria, I found getting out of the city on day trips really helped me stay balanced,” shared one Redditor.

“Get out into Sooke, Jordan River, and Sombrio. Go to Goldstream for a hike — right now is the perfect season to watch the eagles eat the salmon. Cowichan and Shawnigan Lake are lovely, and the Gulf Islands are easy day trips, especially Salt Spring, which even has its own buses from the ferry all day long.”

To sum it up: sometimes, simply stepping outside the urban bubble and reconnecting with nature is all you need to regain perspective.

Rediscover the heart of Victoria

For those who are bogged down by the everyday grind, taking the time to appreciate the city’s small, unique experiences can work wonders.

“After talking to my therapist, he recommended going out and immersing myself in all that Victoria has to offer,” said r/SamohtRuhtra. “Try a coffee shop in a different part of town, walk along the waterfront, visit museums, or stroll through Beacon Hill Park. I guarantee you’ll fall in love with this city again.”

Sometimes, it’s about rediscovering what makes Victoria special — be a tourist in your own city.

“Date” the city

“When people have relationship issues, they’re often told to spend time together. Go on dates,” explained another user.

“When was the last time you just walked around or pretended to be a tourist? A city is static, but how you choose to interact with it is up to you. I love Victoria. I was born here and think it’s the best city in Canada.”

This clever analogy can help those feeling disconnected from Victoria rekindle their appreciation. Take the time to “date” your city again — explore its hidden gems, new businesses, and tourist attractions with open ears and open eyes.

Embrace the outdoors this fall

Another user pointed out the magic of autumn in Victoria, suggesting a hike during the salmon spawning season at Goldstream Park or a visit to French or China Beach, just outside the city. “The fall is a great time for a hike,” they wrote.

There’s no denying Victoria has its share of challenges, especially with the number of businesses that have closed their doors in the past month.

But with some sound advice from locals who’ve faced similar feelings, it’s clear that this little city still has plenty to offer.

So, what’s your favourite way to reconnect with the city? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.