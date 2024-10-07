It might be BC’s capital city and accessible by plane and boat, but to some people online, living on Vancouver Island feels isolating these days.

That was the topic in a recent Reddit thread that posed the question, “Those of you who have family on the mainland, how often do you feel isolated living on the island?”

“It’s like being stuck on Gilligan’s Island,” one Reddit user said.

Many weighed in saying that it’s particularly timely this time of year as Thanksgiving approaches and the often depressing days of autumn approach.

“As someone who moved from Vancouver last year I can tell you that it is starting to hit me. I didn’t realize how easy it was to hop in my car after work and go to cypress for snowboarding . or doing a non planned trip to Seattle for a Seahawks game. Driving to Kelowna for a weekend etc.,” they said.

A former Mainlander agreed, saying they don’t see their family as much.

“This, when on the mainland it was an easy five-hour drive to see our family in the Okanagan that we would make every six months or so, but since moving to the island we haven’t made the trek. We used the baby cheat code though so now they are visiting us :).”

Another person admitted they find it hard to meet people.

“Literally all the time. I miss my family on the mainland. I miss my friends. Here, the people are so much harder to make lasting friendships with. I don’t know what’s up with that.”

One person was able to put a figure on the cut moving to the island took on their social life.

“I’m at least 75% less social than I’ve ever been, despite efforts.”

Another person said it is a different atmosphere, particularly when it comes to the nightlife.

“Vancouver and Victoria are so different I have a hard time imagining someone liking both of them. If you love access to events, don’t come here. This is not an exaggeration,” they said.

“Yep. The inability to just jump in my car and go wherever I want has been the hardest part. Really makes me realize how much I took the ease of concerts and sporting events for granted when living on the mainland,” someone agreed.

While access by boat or plane is available, reliability, costs, and schedule challenges have been mentioned among the reasons it can be lonely living on the island.

“I’ve been here for nine years, getting off the island can feel like an all day event. I often go to Vancouver for shows and will generally fly out of YVR. The cost and time of getting off the island can be a little exhausting and expensive,” they said.

BC Ferries recently received negative comments about its September 30 long weekend service after a broken vessel compounded already mounting frustrations over sailing waits, reservations, and the reliability of the former Crown company.

“Yep. The ferry is cute and fun for the first little bit until it becomes tedious and annoying,” someone said.

Another argued, “I envy the people who can be either excited OR nonchalant about taking the ferry. I act like taking the ferry to the mainland is a form of torture, lol.”

But is isolating a bad thing? A few said it was a perk.

“Victoria is giving me the ‘Nordic but not so cold’ kinda vibe. I think it’s just the right amount of isolation for me, not overly boisterous but still friendly,” they argued.

Another agreed, saying it’s nice not to be bombarded with pesky guests and family.

“They don’t ‘happen to pop by’ but it’s not too hard to see them, a good balance,” the user wrote.

While there might be some who appreciate the quieter side of things, another person was greeted with a lot of online approval when they seemed to take the whole topic in stride.

One person quipped, apparently sarcastically, “The island is awful, don’t move here.”

To which another responded jokingly, “I know what you did there 😂.”

Despite the seemingly glum group, there’s many who celebrate Victoria no matter the season. Victoria has recently been crowned the best small city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler for the second year in a row thanks to its mix of natural beauty, historic architecture, and vibrant culture.

With files from Ryan Hook