Here are 8 recently closed Victoria restaurants that we miss

Saying goodbye to restaurants can be bittersweet, but it’s a chance to cherish the memories we made over meals and conversations.

Dr. Seuss’s wisdom reminds us: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

We’ll miss these places, but, at the very least, we can celebrate them here one last time.

Saveur

Saveur Restaurant was a culinary gem known for its exquisite award-winning French-inspired cuisine. With a focus on locally sourced ingredients and creative dishes, Saveur offered beautifully presented plates, attentive service, a signature tasting menu, and savoury à la carte options.

Yates Street Taphouse

Yates Street Taphouse was the quintessential sports bar in Victoria. It had over 20 big screen TVs, a menu full of comfort food, and a bunch of craft beer on tap. Oh, and who could forget their mimosa towers? It was great for sports fans and bandwagoners alike, and each week it brought a whole smattering of characters for its trivia nights, too.

Agrius

With a focus on farm-to-table dining, Agrius celebrated Vancouver Island from the ground up. From freshly baked bread to expertly crafted dishes, each bite at the acclaimed restaurant was a testament to sustainability, flavour, and Vancouver Island. Agrius closed last year, and the owner, Cliff Leir, is also the owner of Fol Epi, which also closed at the same location a few months later. Luckily, if you’re craving Fol Epi’s amazing baked goods and pastries, you can still head over to its tasty bakery in Victoria West.

Clarke & Co

This cocktail bar was a perfect pit stop before or after the Royal Theatre. With creative cocktails, small plates, and a cozy dimly-lit ambiance, Clarke & Co. was a fan favourite for those looking for a low-key cocktail bar, and it always delivered. It has now been replaced by an equally-as-amazing spot: Tourist Wine Bar.

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop brought classic Mexican street food to downtown Victoria. From traditional favorites like carne asada and al pastor to inventive vegetarian options, every dish was crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The space has now been converted into the pizza and hoagie shop Serena’s. If you’re really craving La Taqueria, you can head over to Vancouver for your fix at one of its three locations.

Oak Bay Marina

The Oak Bay Marina Restaurant was a beautiful dining experience that operated for over three decades at the Oak Bay Marina. With panoramic views of Willows Beach, the Discovery Islands, and (on a clear day) Mount Baker, the popular restaurant was known for its fresh seafood and West Coast-inspired cuisine. The fine dining restaurant closed last year, and the space has sat empty ever since. If you are hoping for a bite to eat at the famed Oak Bay Marina though, you can still grab a quick bite from Marina Dockside Eatery.

Old Vic Fish & Chips

Old Vic Fish and Chips was a beloved local institution renowned for its classic British-style fish and chips. It was a nostalgic experience meant to mimic old-school fish and chips spots you’d see somewhere like England. The restaurant closed due to a hotel development.

Sherwood

Sherwood was known as an all-day cafe and late-night bar — and it was one of the few places in the city pursuing that model. It had great breakfasts and lunches, a coffee bar, a sunny patio, and a list of creative cocktails. Luckily, the space is in good hands, and after closing in the fall, it was quickly converted into a new restaurant, Rudi.