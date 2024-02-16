Popular Floyd's Diner opens its fourth location in Victoria

In case you’ve noticed a familiar splash of pink in the Gorge neighbourhood, there’s a delightful reason behind it: Floyd’s Diner has just unveiled its fourth location in Victoria.

Nestled within the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood at the Vic Hotel on Gorge Road East, the newest Floyd’s Diner welcomed the public for the first time on Thursday, February 15.

The expansion within the Vic Hotel marks a complete transformation of a building which was repurposed as temporary social housing amid the pandemic. Now, the revamped complex boasts a trio of enticing offerings, including the hotel, the diner, and the ever-popular Heckler’s Comedy Club.

True to Floyd’s signature style, the new location exudes a timeless ambiance, adorned with vintage art featuring beloved actors and actresses, playful imagery, and the iconic ’50s diner aesthetic characterized by vibrant colors and lively walls.

As expected, guests can indulge in Floyd’s classic culinary delights, such as pancakes, eggs benedict, burgers, and poutines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd’s Diner I Victoria’s Classic Neighbourhood Diner (@floyds.diner)



And of course, Floyd’s maintains its tradition with the Mahoney: a menu item chosen by the kitchen staff. At the end of your meal, you can opt to flip a coin; if luck is on your side, your Mahoney is on the house — but if not, it’s double the price.

Petr Prusa, Floyd’s Diner owner, expressed his excitement to Daily Hive about this latest venture, sharing his hopes for further expansion into additional hotel venues.

Where: 123 Gorge Road East, Victoria

When: Every day, 8 am to 3 pm

Instagram