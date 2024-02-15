The craft beer scene in Victoria has gone from a gentle stream to a powerful waterfall.

Whether it’s a crisp IPA infused with hops from nearby farms or a smooth porter crafted with locally roasted coffee, every sip tells a story of this region’s craft beer bounty.

For 10 years, Victoria Beer Week has helped turn the page on this thriving craft beer scene, helping bedroom brewers become fully-fledged breweries.

Starting on March 1, Victoria Beer Week will celebrate the region’s breweries by going from brewery to brewery, then concluding with a 10th birthday bash at the Victoria Press Building from 7 to 10 pm.

It’ll be a packed week full of awesome craft beer events with special beer launches, casks, and food pairings.

So, here’s how the week will shape up.

Friday, March 1

Established in 2017, the boutique brewery focuses on small-batch wild ales and sours, and to celebrate Victoria Beer Week, it brewed a special Extra Pale Ale, including 10 grains, 10 hops and 10 yeasts, and brewed with several other Victoria breweries. Enjoy the Ten Ten Ten collaborative beer with specials on food.

Where: 2960 Bridge Street, Victoria

When: 5:30 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $10, available here

Saturday, March 2

Hoyne Brewing will be celebrating Victoria Beer Week with an exclusive event dedicated to the crisp, refreshing world of lagers. Attendees can expect to sip and savour five different lagers and tour the expansive Hoyne Brewery.

Where: 2740 Bridge Street #101, Victoria

When: 3 pm to 6 pm

Tickets: $30, available here

Sunday, March 3

Grab the bus and head to Sidney, where you’ll see the full cycle of hops — from grain to glass. A guided tour will take you to Field Five Farms in Central Saanich, where brewing grains are grown, harvested and malted before being used by breweries such as Sidney’s Beacon Brewing and Small Gods Brewery.

Where: Bus pickup and drop off at Mayfair Mall, 3147 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: 4 pm to 7 pm

Tickets: $55, available here

Monday, March 4

Prost! Moon Under Water is celebrating beer week with a German beer and food pairing night featuring four German-style beers and small plates. Plus, be there for the unveiling of the Island Rauchbier, Moon Under Water’s collaborative brew with Sidney’s Small Gods Brewing and Victoria’s Whistle Buoy Brewing.

Where: 350 Bay Street, Victoria

When: 5 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $40, available here

Tuesday, March 5

With all proceeds going to the Pink Boot Society (which supports diversity in the brewing industry), Phillips is hosting testing enthusiasts’ craft beer knowledge with a special craft beer theme.

Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria

When: 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $10, available here

Wednesday, March 6

Whistle Buoy is celebrating one of the more iconic Pacific Northwest beers: the hazy pale ale. “Haze Fest,” as the Market Square brewery is calling it, will also include the first-ever industry-wide corn hole tournament where staff from breweries around the city will compete to be crowned the best team in Victoria. What that entails is still yet to be seen. Where: Market Square, Lower Courtyard — #63, 560 Johnson Street, Victoria

When: 5 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $10, available here

Thursday, March 7

The oldest brewery in Victoria is throwing it back to forty years ago. In celebration of its 40th birthday, Vancouver Island Brewery will serve legacy beers from throughout the decades, like the Sea Dog Amber Ale and Absolute Darkness India Dark Ale, and a special keg of Bourbon Barrel Aged Hermannator Ice Bock. Plus, there will be empanadas! Dress up in your finest retro and throwback beer merchandise,e too.

Where: 2330 Government Street, Victoria

When: 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Tickets: $15, available here

Friday, March 8

Lighthouse Brewing Company is another old dog in the local craft beer scene, and in celebration of Victoria Beer Week, it asked fans what beers they should bring back to brew. The fans voted for the Beacon ESB, Perla Negra Baltic Porter and Red Sky IPA.

Where: 2330 Government Street, Victoria

When: 4 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $10, available here

Saturday, March 9

Saturday, March 9

The week-long extravaganza ends with Victoria Beer Week’s 10th Birthday Bash at the Victoria Press Building. If it’s anything like its past events, you can expect the main event to include special contests, vendors, live music, and, of course, beer!

Where: 2621 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $45, available here