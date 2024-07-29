Why Victoria is ranked the top city for renters in BC

If you’re a renter in Victoria, you’ve apparently got it all.
According to Point2 — a self-described online real estate marketplace — renters in Victoria are enjoying the best community, walkability, and lifestyle in the province.
Based on factors like StatCan’s Sense of Belonging to the Community, access to parks and museums, and a variety of educational and entertainment options, renters in Victoria enjoy the richest, most fulfilling lifestyle among the analyzed cities, boasting high scores for the number of restaurants, museums, and post-secondary educated residents.
It’s no surprise, seeing as Victoria is home to the Royal BC Museum, the most restaurants per capita in the country, and the University of Victoria.
While the lifestyle in Victoria is great, the cost of rent is still a sensitive issue. According to a recent report by Rentals.ca, Victoria ranked as Canada’s eighth most expensive major city to rent in the last month.
Looking at 24 metrics analyzed by Point2, many cities in the province stand out for factors that could make the renter lifestyle an amazing one.
In the realm of housing and economy, where average rent, housing costs, rental availability, and unemployment rate are the most important metrics, Maple Ridge, Prince George, and Surrey lead the province.
When it comes to quality of life, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Victoria, and New Westminster excel in walkability, boasting the highest scores not only in the province but also among Canada’s 100 biggest hubs.