Why Victoria is ranked the top city for renters in BC

Based on factors like StatCan’s Sense of Belonging to the Community, access to parks and museums, and a variety of educational and entertainment options, renters in Victoria enjoy the richest, most fulfilling lifestyle among the analyzed cities, boasting high scores for the number of restaurants, museums, and post-secondary educated residents.

It’s no surprise, seeing as Victoria is home to the Royal BC Museum, the most restaurants per capita in the country, and the University of Victoria.

While the lifestyle in Victoria is great, the cost of rent is still a sensitive issue. According to a recent report by Rentals.ca, Victoria ranked as Canada’s eighth most expensive major city to rent in the last month.