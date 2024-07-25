Real EstateUrbanized

Ryan Hook
Jul 25 2024, 5:27 pm
"We are never leaving": Victoria residents compare rent costs
Mario Hagen/Shutterstock

Renting in Victoria can be a challenge.

According to a recent report by Rentals.ca, Victoria ranked as Canada’s eighth most expensive major city to rent in the last month.

The average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $2,178, and for a two-bedroom apartment, it was $2,859.

However, comments on a recent post on r/VictoriaBC suggest that the difficulty in finding good value rentals mainly affects those who are new to the market.

Long-term renters who have been in their units for 10 or 20 years are often shocked by the current market rates. A recent Reddit thread is lifting the veil on rental costs, highlighting this discrepancy with users sharing their experiences.

Here are some of the most interesting comments:

“$1,400, three-bedroom run-down apartment. Landlord doesn’t fix anything but we have outdoor space and he’s never raised our rent,” said r/. “So we are never leaving. Been here over 13 years.”

“$1,200ish for two-bedroom basement suite, but we’ve lived here for 12 years and will never be able to leave,” said r/. “We worry about what will happen if/when the house gets sold.”

“2,000 for two-bedroom top floor in old house near fort and richmond, shared backyard and garage/storage/laundry,” r/.”As crazy as it sounds it’s a really good deal in today’s market.”

Another commenter simply said they pay $3500 for a three-bedroom, 2,000 sq ft house with a big backyard in Gordon Head.

In Victoria, it appears people who have rented for a long time are getting the best deal in today’s market. But many aren’t as lucky and are simply making do with what they can in the market.

r/ who made the post said, “Everyone’s situation is unique. So, don’t be embarrassed. Put your data point out there.” They said they pay $1,600 for a one-bedroom in “an old shitty apartment near the Gorge.”

“$2,295 a month. One-bed, like 8 or 900 square feet. I am living in Fairfield/Humboldt valley over looking the park and a stones throw from Cook Street village,” added r/AndrewJimmyThompson. “Moved here a year ago when the housing situation was brutal so just took what I could.”

“I pay $1,500 for a small one-bedroom walk up just outside of downtown,” said r/ mergencyMolasses261. “It’s small but I love the separate living room and kitchen over open concept.”

Do you get what you pay for? Comment below with your thoughts.

