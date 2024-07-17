Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

$7.9M Maple Bay home has a pickleball court and waterfall

Jul 17 2024
Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

A stunning property in Maple Bay at 1060 Shorepine Close is now on the market for $7.8 million.

This luxurious estate features a beautiful main home, a spacious guest house, a sparkling pool, and a pickleball court, surrounded by breathtaking views of Maple Bay and Salt Spring Island.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

According to the listing from Pemberton Holmes Ltd, the property boasts sleek, minimalist architecture inspired by Scandinavian design. Nearly every room in the home offers stunning ocean views. This estate is perfect for boaters and outdoor enthusiasts.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

Meticulous craftsmanship is evident throughout this property, which features soundproofing, automated systems, four fireplaces, lift-and-slide doors, vaulted ceilings, and innovative storage solutions. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, a day kitchen, massive patio doors leading to a private deck, a yoga room, and a family room, providing a versatile area for family and guests.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

The upper level features beautiful custom cabinetry, a large island, high-end stainless steel appliances, a full-height quartz backsplash that extends to the peak of the vaulted ceiling, and a bi-fold window connecting the indoor and outdoor kitchens.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

The outdoor courtyard epitomizes premier island living, featuring a pool and a relaxing living room with a fireplace and barbecue area. The estate also includes a cascading natural stone waterfall and a full-size pickleball court. These amenities offer endless opportunities for entertainment and relaxation for you and your guests.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

Speaking of guests, they are in for a treat at this property. The carriage house is more than just a guest house — it’s a two-bedroom home with a kitchen, ocean views, deck space, and a two-bay garage.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

The estate places you in the lap of luxury, described in the listing as “a resort-style private family estate, a haven that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living spaces.” The amenities provide endless entertainment and relaxation opportunities, while the views offer a tranquil reprieve from the noise of life.

Pemberton Holmes Ltd.

Check out the Maple Bay home and listing from Pemberton Holmes here.

